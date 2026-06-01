Harbhajan Singh weighed in on Shubman Gill's dismissal against RCB in IPL 2026 final

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 final saw Gujarat Titans lose the marquee clash against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The two sides met at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and after GT posted a total of 155 runs in the first innings, RCB and Virat Kohli put forth a brilliant showing as the defending champions won the game by five wickets and clinched their second straight title.

The clash began with GT batting first, and a lot of the side’s hopes depended on the performance of ace batter Shubman Gill. The star man who came on the back of a century was dismissed on a score of 10 runs in eight deliveries.

Speaking of the same, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh took centre stage and talked about the moment where Shubman Gill’s wicket fell, branding it the best thing that happened to RCB.

"It was a massive wicket. The best thing that happened for RCB in this game was this because him getting out meant half the game was in their bag. He was the main batter who was consistently scoring runs, and he could have hit any bowler. He had won his team the game single-handedly with the previous inning he played," Harbhajan Singh said on JioHotstar.

Also Read: Former England cricketer slams Gujarat Titans' tactics after IPL final loss against RCB

Sunil Gavaskar opened on Gill’s wicket as well

Furthermore, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar came forward and talked about the dismissal of Shubman Gill as well and opined that Gill wanted to follow the tactics he used against Jofra Archer.

"The way Shubman batted in the last match, they had hit Jofra Archer for 19 runs in the first over, there too he was going down the pitch and hitting. I feel he wanted to play like that against Hazlewood as well, but when Hazlewood uses his wrist, the ball bounces a little more," Gavaskar said.

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