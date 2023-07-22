Saturday, July 22, 2023
     
Harbhajan Singh wants quick action against accused in Manipur sexual violence

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh issued statements over the horrific incident in Manipur, where three women were paraded after stripping them off.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 22, 2023 3:18 IST
Harbhajan Singh
Image Source : IPL Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian Cricketer and Rajya Sabha member Harbhajan Singh has demanded quick action against those accused in the horrific Manipur sexual violence. Singh has made some statements against the accused persons, who were allegedly part of the mob that paraded three women after stripping them in Manipur. He also asked for capital punishment against them.

While speaking to news agency PTI Singh said, "Action should be taken against the culprits as soon as possible. The PM has already said that no one will be spared".

He also commented on the horrific incident while posting another tweet earlier. "If I say I am angry, it's an understatement. I am numb with rage. I am ashamed today after what happened in Manipur. If the perpetrators of this ghastly crime aren't brought to the book and handed capital punishment, we should stop calling ourselves human. It makes me sick that this has happened. Enough is Enough. Govt MUST act," he wrote.

