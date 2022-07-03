Harbhajan Singh turns 42 today, greats of game pour in their wishes for legendary spinner

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Twitter wishes Harbhajan Singh

As Indian great Harbhajan Singh turns 42 today, several cricketing greats have extended their best wishes to the former cricketer. Congratulating Bhajji on his special day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) mentioned all the records achieved by the former spinner and extended their good wishes to the Indian legend.

Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on December 24, 2021. In his legendary cricketing career, Bhajji has been a part of 103 Test matches, 236 ODIs, and 28 T20Is for the men in blue. He has scalped a total of 294 wickets in limited-overs cricket. The former Indian cricketer played his final Test match against Sri Lanka in 2015, he also played his last ODI game against South Africa in the same year. IN 2016, Harbhajan ended up playing his last match against UAE in the 2016 Asia Cup tournament.

Harbhajan bowed out of Indian cricket after claiming 417 Test wickets in 103 Tests at an average of 32.46. The former cricketer is the first Indian to claim a hat-trick and also has the winners medal for the 200 ICC T20I world cup and the 2011 World Cup. The former spinner has played a total of 367 international games, claimed 711 international wickets, and has also scored 3,569 international runs with 2 centuries to his credit.

After Kumble retired from Test cricket, Harbhajan took the responsibility of leading India's spin bowling from the front and delivered whenever the need arose. Despite all the talent that Harbhajan Singh had, he somehow lost track of his art once the star-studded IPL (Indian Premier League) came into play. Far from his best, the spinning wizard still played a huge role in India's 2011 World Cup-winning campaign.

