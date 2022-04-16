Saturday, April 16, 2022
     
Harbhajan Singh to contribute Rajya Sabha salary for the education farmers' daughters

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: April 16, 2022 16:10 IST
File Photo of Harbhajan Singh
File Photo of Harbhajan Singh

File Photo of Harbhajan Singh

Cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh on Saturday said he will contribute his Rajya Sabha salary for the education and welfare of the daughters of farmers. Harbhajan, one of India's greatest spinners, was last month elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha member from Punjab.

"As a Rajya Sabha member, I want to contribute my RS salary to the daughters of farmers for their education & welfare. I've joined to contribute to the betterment of our nation and will do everything I can. Jai Hind," he tweeted.

Harbhajan has always been associated with various philanthropic activities throughout his playing days.

Th 41-year-old Harbhajan, who retired from all forms of cricket in December last year, was one of the five candidates nominated by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upper house in March this year.

