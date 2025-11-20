Harbhajan Singh shakes hands with Pakistan cricketer in Abu Dhabi T10 league, video goes viral: Watch Harbhajan Singh is currently playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, where he is the captain of Aspin Stallions. A video of him shaking hands with Pakistan cricketer Shahnawaz Dahani after the match has now gone viral on social media. Watch the video here:

Abu Dhabi:

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh is trending on social media for the wrong reasons as his video shaking hands with Pakistan cricketer Shahnawaz Dahani has gone viral. For the unversed, Harbhajan is currently playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 League and is the captain of Aspin Stallions. His team lost to Northern Warriors in the last-over thriller as Dahani defended eight runs in the final over.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, Harbhajan Singh can be clearly seen shaking hands with the Pakistan cricketer. The rage on social media for his actions is due to the Indian team's no-handshake policy during the Asia Cup in September. The arch-rivals faced each other three times in the tournament, and the Suryakumar Yadav-led side never shook hands with the Pakistan players even once.

Even the Indian Women's team continued the no-handshake policy in the World Cup and the India A side also followed their footsteps in the ongoing Rising Star Asia Cup in Qatar. Notably, Harbhajan Singh was also part of the India Legends team, which refused to play against Pakistan Legends multiple times, including in the final of the World Championship of Legends earlier this year.

Here's the video:

Harbhajan Singh's team loses in Abu Dhabi T10 League'

Not many are aware that as many as four Indian players are featuring in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. He is leading the Aspin Stallions, who conceded 114 runs in 10 overs and picked up only one wicket. In response, the Stallions were placed well at 107/4 and needed only eight runs in the final over.

However, they lost three wickets, including that of Harbhajan Singh, in the final over to lose the game by four runs. Dahani finished with brilliant figures of 2/10 in his two overs and also won the player of the match award.

