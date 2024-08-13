Harbhajan Singh opens about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's international future

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Former India right-arm off-break bowler Harbhajan Singh feels that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli still have enough cricket left in them to serve the country at the highest level for a few more years.

"Rohit can easily play for two more years. You never know with Virat Kohli's fitness, you can see him competing for five years. He is probably the fittest guy in the team," Harbhajan told PTI Videos in an exclusive interview.

"You ask any 19-year-old competing with Virat (on fitness). Virat will beat him. He is that fit. I believe Virat and Rohit have a lot of cricket left in them and it is entirely up to them. If they are fit enough, they are performing and the team is winning, they should continue to play. As simple as that," he added.

The Indian spin-bowling legend told PTI that the team requires the presence of both veteran batters, especially in the red-ball format, to nurture the upcoming generation.

"Red ball cricket, you really need these two guys to play a little bit more than what people are asking. You need experience in all formats whether it's limited overs cricket and Test cricket. You need experienced cricketers to nurture the talent that is coming up," Harbhajan mentioned.

Harbhajan also shared his thoughts on the recently contested white-ball series between India and Sri Lanka where the Lankan Lions beat the Men in Blue 2-0 in the ODI series after getting whitewashed in the T20I series. The 44-year-old downplayed India's loss in the ODI series and credited the hosts.

"It was one of those things. Sometimes you win it, sometimes you lose it. It's sports after all. All teams go through these periods. You play well but you still don't win. I will give credit to Sri Lanka. They played well. They played better than India."