Harbhajan Singh set to represent Punjab at BCCI AGM as key elections loom: Report Harbhajan Singh will represent Punjab at the BCCI AGM on September 28, where key elections, including for board president, will be held. Sourav Ganguly, Arun Dhumal, Rajeev Shukla, and others have also been nominated by their respective associations.

New Delhi:

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is set to step into the cricket administration arena in a bigger role, as the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) has nominated him as its official representative for the upcoming BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for September 28.

This AGM holds particular significance as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to conduct fresh elections for its top posts, including President, Vice-President, Secretary, Joint Secretary, and Treasurer. Additionally, elections will also be held for one Apex Council member and two positions on the IPL Governing Council.

Harbhajan’s nomination marks his official debut at the national cricket governance level, although he previously served as an advisor to the PCA. A Rajya Sabha MP affiliated with the Aam Aadmi Party, the veteran spinner brings with him immense cricketing experience, having claimed 417 wickets in 103 Tests and being part of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

Sourav Ganguly is expected to represent CAB

According to the Indian Express, he won't be the only high-profile former cricketer at the table. Former India captain and ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has also been nominated by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). Ganguly previously led the board in 2019 and could potentially return to an administrative position, depending on how state associations align their support.

In what could signal a possible trend, several other state bodies have opted for prominent names, both administrative and cricketing. Karnataka has put forward former cricketer Raghuram Bhatt, while the Mumbai Cricket Association has named Sanjay Naik. From Himachal Pradesh, former IPL chairman Arun Dhumal will represent the association. Uttar Pradesh has selected seasoned cricket administrator Rajeev Shukla, while Jaydev Shah and Pranav Amin will represent Saurashtra and Baroda, respectively. Tamil Nadu has nominated its secretary, R.I. Palani.

The Indian board has largely avoided contested elections over the past decade, with key positions often decided through internal consensus among member associations. Whether that trend continues this year remains to be seen. As per the circular sent to all state units, the nomination window for candidates will be open from September 20 to 21. Candidates may withdraw their names by September 23, with the election to be held five days later.