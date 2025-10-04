Harbhajan Singh heaped massive praise on KL Rahul following magnificent century against West Indies Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh recently came forward and sang star india batter KL Rahul's praises after his brilliant ton against the West Indies on day 2 of the ongoing first test between the two sides.

Ahmedabad :

The Indian team was brilliant in the first test of the ongoing series against the West Indies. Day 2 of the clash brought about spectacular performances from the Indian batters, with as many as three players scoring centuries in the first innings for the hosts.

One of the best knocks of the game was played by India opener KL Rahul; coming out to bat, the star batter scored 100 runs in 197 deliveries and was integral in the Indian team posting a big total on the board in the first innings of the game.

Witnessing his performance, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh took centre stage and heaped praise on KL Rahul, lauding him for his resilient performance against the West Indies.

“KL Rahul scored a century. Well done, he has played very well, absolutely solid. His average is 35, and he has hit one century at home before this match, and now this is his second century. These statistics are a bit surprising because the centuries scored outside are nine in number for him, and anyone who can score nine centuries abroad is such a great player. This is KL Rahul, we have all seen it. And I hope this is just the beginning, and more runs will come from here,” Harbhajan Singh said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Harbhajan Singh also praised Dhruv Jurel for his knock

It is also worth noting that, just like Rahul, star wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel also completed his century. Scoring 125 runs in 210 deliveries, Jurel was exceptional for the hosts, and Harbhajan Singh sang his praises as well.

“Because the wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is not available, he (Dhruv Jurel) is playing in his place. And he came and played such solid batting, no matter what the bowling was. But international matches are international matches, and he came and scored 125 runs. His defense was solid, and he played an amazing innings,” Harbhajan Singh said.