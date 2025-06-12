Harbhajan Singh backs Shubman Gill's appointment as India's Test skipper Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh recently came forward and talked about India batter Shubman Gill's appointment as the new India Test skipper. He opined that Gill will need to be given time as a captain.

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to tour England for a five-game Test series. The first Test of the series kicks off from June 20, and it is worth noting that ahead of the series, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and announced ace batter Shubman Gill would be the side’s new Test skipper going forward.

With many questioning Gill’s appointment as the new Test skipper, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh came forward and opined that the star batter should be given time in his role to flourish as the captain.

"Every captain has the capability to carry forward the legacy. Captains are not made in 1-2 months. You give some time to Gill, he will rise to the occasion, and you will see how capable he is as a captain. We have already seen him as a batter, that he is 'Gill sahab the great’,” Harbhajan Singh told ANI news.

"We hope that India does well once again on English soil. Best wishes to Shubman Gill and Team India. It is a young team but a 'dum waali team',” he added.

Shubman Gill looking to improve on English soil

Speaking of Shubman Gill’s test career so far, the ace batter has represented the Indian team across 32 Test matches, where he has scored 1,893 runs to his name. He also maintains an average of 35.05 runs, with a highest score of 128 runs.

He will be hoping to improve his performances in the longest format ahead of the England tour. It is worth noting that the series between India and England will kick off the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2025-27, and both teams will be looking to get off to a good start. With Gill announced as the new Test skipper, the star batter will be looking to lead by example in the upcoming series.

