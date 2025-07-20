Harbhajan Singh advises against judging Shubman Gill-led team India too quickly ahead of Manchester Test Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh recently came forward and talked about how should not be too quick to judge Shubman Gill-led team India after two losses in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against England.

New Delhi:

The Indian team is well into the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against England. With three tests done, it is England who has the lead in the series. The hosts defeated India at Leeds and Lord’s; meanwhile, Team India has managed to register a win at Edgbaston.

With the results not going India’s way, there have been many who have been questioning Shubman Gill’s leadership and whether he is a fit captain to take India’s Test team forward. Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh recently came forward and advised against judging Gill’s India too quickly.

"Results do not define how good the team has been. I have said before this tour as well, do not judge this team too early or too often. This is a young team that can turn into a world-beater. The match that they won in Birmingham - that was incredible. India could have won at Lord's as well; they were quite close. And this team will learn a lot from this series. And the lessons they will take from this series, they will use to their favour in the future. We should not judge them too quickly,” Harbhajan Singh told India Today.

Harbhajan Singh heaped massive praise on Gill

It is worth noting that Shubman Gill has been in exceptional form for India in the series so far. Making his debut in the series, Gill is the highest run-getter of the series after three matches. Scoring 607 runs in six innings, the star batter will hope to maintain his form in the upcoming games as well.

"Shubman Gill is a big player, and he will be the pillar of the Indian team for many years to come. How many Indian batters have come and stamped their authority in England? He definitely has the capability, and I never doubted his credentials for a moment in international cricket. His basics are so good,” Harbhajan Singh said.