'Har baar thodi retirement lunga' - Rohit's witty reply goes viral as Pant shares video on Independence Day After leading India to the 2025 Champions Trophy win, Rohit Sharma joked about retiring after every victory, saying, “Har baar jeetenge to har baar thodi retirement leta rahunga.” His witty reply reassured fans eager for his continued presence in the team.

Dubai:

On the 79th Independence Day of India, keeper-batter Rishabh Pant shared a special behind-the-scenes video of the team after their win in the Champions Trophy 2025, beating New Zealand by four wickets in the final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In the video, Pant was spotted celebrating the success with his other teammates but one moment with captain Rohit Sharma caught the attention, where the veteran addressed his retirement rumours.

As Pant filmed the celebrations, he turned the camera toward Rohit, who was seen walking away with a stump in hand. With a cheeky grin, Pant asked, “Bhaiya, ye stump leke kahaan jaa rahe ho?”

Rohit, who had famously announced his retirement from T20 Internationals after guiding India to the T20 World Cup title in 2024, shot back with a smirk: “Kya? Retirement le lu? Har baar jeetenge to har baar thodi retirement leta rahunga?”

Pant burst out laughing and added, “Hum to chahte hain aap khelo,” echoing the sentiment of millions of fans who want Rohit to continue in the blue jersey.

Rohit’s response not only showcased his sense of humour but also reassured supporters about his commitment going forward, at least in ODIs. The Champions Trophy 2025 win marks his second ICC title as captain, further solidifying his place among India’s most successful leaders in white-ball cricket.

Rohit-Kohli to retire soon?

Multiple reports claim that Rohit and Kohli can announce their retirement after the three-match ODI series against Australia. However, there’s no clarity on the matter. Neither the players nor the selectors nor the team management commented on the matter. Both cricketers are expected to play till the 2027 ODI World Cup, which Rohit is particularly desperate to play and win, as winning the 50-over WC has always been on his bucket list.

Nevertheless, if the senior pros play to their merit in the Australia series, the reports will dry down and their spot for the mega tournament can be confirmed.