'Happy not to play if...': R Ashwin opens up on pulling out of ILT20 auction before accelerated round R Ashwin spoke after going unsold at the first-ever ILT20 auction, as he is set to feature in the full season of the Big Bash League. Ashwin had registered for the auction at a base price of $120,000, the highest among 291 players shortlisted.

Dubai:

Former India off-spinner R Ashwin went unsold at the ILT20 auction in Dubai on Wednesday, October 1. However, despite very little interest at the auction, Ashwin was unmoved with respect to his base price of $120,000, the highest among 291 players shortlisted. Ashwin, who had already signed for the second half of the Big Bash League (BBL) with the Sydney Thunder, mentioned that he verbally had contacted ILT20 about the same, but still went through with the auction, after having given his name.

"That's the price I wanted as a bare minimum, and I'm happy not to play at this stage of my career if my value isn't met," Ashwin was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. Ashwin later pulled out of the auction, just after the first round, even though there was a chance of him getting picked in the accelerated rounds, but he chose not to come up again. Ashwin revealed that a couple of franchises asked him to lower his price, but after a point he wasn't worried since he already had the Thunder contract.

"I was about to pull out a few days before the auction because of the Thunder deal, but since I had already committed to the ILT20 that I would enter the auction, I honoured my word. However, I did not agree to lowering my base price," he said.

There were a few big names, including Shakib Al Hasan, Unmukt Chand and Taskin Ahmed, who went unsold in the first round but later on got picked.

Ashwin, now, will be seen playing the full season for the Thunder in the BBL. Earlier, he was supposed to be available from January first week but with the ILT20 deal not happening, Ashwin is likely to start for the Thunder as the third overseas player alongside Sam Billings and Lockie Ferguson, while the suspense remains on Shadab Khan's participation after the PCB suspended NOCs.