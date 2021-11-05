Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Look at interesting facts from India captain's cricketing life

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Virat Kohli

There is no denying that Indian skipper Virat Kohli is a celebrated figure. The Indian player is not just a role model for young cricketers but has a big name in the fashion industry for his dashing looks. As Virat Kohli turns 33 on his birthday today, we look at his interesting on-field records and facts.

Virat Kohli has never been auctioned in IPL

Kohli remains the only player in the IPL history who has never been auctioned. In 2008 he was kept as a draft player and since then has always been retained by the same franchisee.

Virat Kohli's emphatic Test captain legacy

Recently in February 2021 after beating England on home soil, Virat Kohli has become the Indian captain with the most test wins at home. He surpassed MS Dhoni's captaincy record in this regard.

Besides, Kohli's highest score in Test- 254* is also the highest score by an Indian captain in Tests. In addition to this, Kohli stands out as the only cricketer in the world to have scored a hat-trick of centuries in his first three Test innings as a captain.

Kohli's dominance over centuries

Virat Kohli has scored the most ODI centuries, Test centuries and Test runs by an Indian captain.

Virat Kohli queer connection with December 19

Virat Kohli entails a unique connection with December 19 as it brings both happy and sad memories. While the year 2016 witnessed India scoring 759/7 (against England in India)- their highest ever test innings total, the same date in 2020 was horrifying. In 2020, India was staggered for just 36 runs (against Australia overseas) and registered their lowest ever test innings total.

Virat Kohli's ODI record spree

The right-handed Indian batsman remains the fastest batsman to score 8000 runs,9000 runs, 10000 runs, 11000 runs, and 12000 runs in ODI cricket. He was ranked the no1 ODI batsman until 3.4 years.

Kohli rattled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of the fastest 20 ODI centuries. Sachin, who made the same in 197 innings was surpassed by Virat in just 133 innings!

Virat Kohli's World Cup magic

The 33-year old Indian cricketer is the only Indian to score a century on his World Cup debut. He has also won Man of the tournament twice in T20 World Cup which is the most by any cricketer.

Virat Kohli's phenomenal averages

Even when it comes to the averages across the cricket formats, Kohli remains unbeaten. Kohli is the only batsman in history to average 50+ in all 3 formats at the same time.

Virat Kohli- the King of awards

The prolific right-handed player is the first and only cricketer to be named ICC cricketer of the year, Test cricketer of the year, and ODI cricketer of the year in a single year. He was also named the ICC player of the decade (2010-19). Besides, when he was just 23 (in the year 2012), Kohli was awarded the ICC cricketer of the year. He has also been the recipient of the Arjuna Award, Padma Shri & Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.