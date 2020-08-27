Image Source : TWITTER: @SACHIN_RT Happy birthday Sir Don: Sachin Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to Donald Bradman on 112th birth anniversary

Sachin Tendulkar gave a tribute to batting legend Sir Don Bradman on his 112th birth anniversary. Tendulkar posted a photo with Bradman of his meeting with the legendary batsman on his 90th birthday at his residence.

Bradman is considered as one of the greatest batsmen to ever play the game. The former great played 52 Tests for Australia from 1928 to 1948 and scored 6996 runs at a staggering average of 99.94, which is the still the highest by any batsman.

Tendulkar took to Twitter and post a heartfelt tribute for Bradman and said that the legendary batsman was away from his bat due to the World War 2 yet he has the highest batting average in red-ball cricket.

"Sir Don Bradman was away from bat for several years due to World War II, yet has the highest Test batting average. Today, with concerns about athletes’ form due to uncertainties & long breaks, his career stands even taller as a source of inspiration. Happy birthday Sir Don," posted Tendulkar.

Master Blaster pointed a big message for the current crop of players in the COVID-19 times from Bradman's inspirational journey despite long breaks.

Bradman was also a huge admirer of Tendulkar and used to see himself in India's batting maestro. Bradman passed away on 25 February 2001 at his residence at the age of 92.

Tendulkar himself holds the record of most centuries in international cricket with 100. He has score record 49 centuries in ODIs and 51 in Tests.

