Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: When former Indian captain hilariously revealed his first crush's name in an event With India's legendary captain cool, MS Dhoni turning 44 years old, let us have a look at one of his most hilarious interviews from 2018 where a magician attempted to guess the name of his childhood crush.

Widely revered as one of the greatest captains to ever grace the sport, there is no doubt that there have been few players with as much impact on world cricket as former India skipper MS Dhoni. Leading India to the T20 World Cup title in 2007, Dhoni followed it up by helping his side win the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions League as well.

The legendary wicket-keeper batter celebrates his 44th birthday on July 7, 2025, and on that note, let us have a look at a hilarious moment from one of his interviews where the name of one of his childhood crushes was revealed.

Back in 2018, Dhoni was present at a promotional event where he was participating in a magician’s act. The magician attempted to guess the name of Dhoni’s first crush: "There's an A in the word. All girls' names have an A," the magician said.

When the performer held a placard in front of Dhoni, the former India skipper went on to reveal the name of his childhood crush. "Yes, her name is Swati. Don't tell my wife, okay?” Dhoni said.

MS Dhoni continues to play for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL

At 44 years old now, MS Dhoni’s last professional appearance came for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. The former skipper has been a stalwart for the five-time IPL champions over the years, and he continues to play an important role in the team.

With Chennai having a subpar season in 2025, there have been discussions over whether MS Dhoni will play in the next season of the IPL or not. After bowing out of the latest season, the 44-year-old stated that he has about 5-6 months to think it over and discuss whether he is ready to play in the IPL 2026 or not.

