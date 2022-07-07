Happy Birthday MS Dhoni! From Sehwag to Raina, Twitter gets poured by heartfelt wishes from cricket fraternity

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Happy Birthday MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni was born on 7th July 1981. On his 41st birthday, while all the fans have started celebrating his day, wishes from cricket fratenity too flooded Twitter.

Here's how cricketers wished MSD on his birthday:

"Happy Birthday to my big brother. Thank you for being my biggest supporter and mentor in every phase of life, may god bless you and your family with good health always. Much love to you mahi bhai. Wishing you a great year ahead!" Suresh Raina expressed.

"Till the time full stop doesn't come,a sentence isn't completed. Till the time Dhoni is at the crease,match isn't completed. Not all teams have the fortune to have a person like Dhoni, Happy B'day to a gem of a person & player,MS Dhoni. Om Helicopteraya Namaha," tweeted Virender Sehwag.

Dhoni's IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings also shared a wonder ful video of the finisher hitting six with which he sealed the match and is still fresh in the memories of Indian cricket fans.

MSD is the only captain in the history of the game to win three major ICC events which include the Champions Trophy (2013), the T20 World Cup (2007), and the fabled ICC ODI World Cup (2011).

As per reports, the former India captain is now in London where he will celebrate his auspicious day with his family.