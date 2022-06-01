Happy Birthday Mohammad Rizwan: Pakistan's keeper of composure and faith

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mommad Rizwan turns 30

The seventh edition of the T20 world cup which was held in UAE & Dubai was path-breaking in many ways for many teams. The careers of cricketers changed and one of them is Pakistan's current favorite wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan. When Pakistan scripted a historic 10 wicket victory over India in their opening game, Mohammad Rizwan along with his skipper Babar Azam guided Pakistan to a victory that propelled their winning momentum moving further in the tournament.

Md. Rizwan who has been very vocal about how he idolizes the Australian great Adam Gilchrist has never looked back since then. But good times haven't come Rizwan's way so easily. The Peshawar boy who debuted for Pakistan way back in 2015 has seen a lot of rough patches and had been an inconsistent member of the team till 2019. Rizwan made his first class debut for Peshawar in 2008 and straightaway struck the right note with the Pakistan selectors. Since then, the cricketing journey that he has had is one motivational story.

After being selected for the under-19 team, Rizwan found it quite difficult to cope with the various challenges that the white ball format throws at a player. But this did not keep Rizwan away from working hard on his game. He overcame these challenging times and scored a gritty 103 runs which helped his team Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Fighters to clinch the Pentangular One Day Cup with six wickets remaining. He further took the onus upon himself and played a key role in helping Peshawar Panthers become the national T20 champions. Md. Rizwan is considered to be a full package in the game of cricket. Apart from being a decent wicketkeeper and a flamboyant batsman, Rizwan is also a gun fielder and is always ready to go all out on the field.

A die-hard fan of the Brazillian football team, Rizwan is a very busy batsman who believes in rotation of strikes which keeps the scoreboard ticking. To his good fortune, when Pakistani legends like Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq retired after the 2015 world cup, Rizwan sensed an opportunity and started working towards it tirelessly.

For a long time, Md. Rizwan had lots of disastrous performances for Pakistan and the country's victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 under the leadership of Sarfaraz Ahmed kept him on the sidelines. Fighting against all-odds Rizwan claimed his spot once again in the Pakistani outfit and recently has earned himself a Sussex call up which he says is a highlight of his cricketing career.