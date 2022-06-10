Happy Birthday Killer Miller, Let's go back to memory lane and re-live Miller's special knocks of IPL

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV David Miller turns 33.

South Africa's David Miller has proved to be a brilliant finisher several times. Miller who made his international debut in 2010, turned 33-years-old on 10th June, Friday.

In the Indian Premier League, he debuted Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings) in 2012 and has given innumerable moments for the fans to cheer. Ahead of IPL 2020, Miller was released by Punjab Kings and joined Rajasthan Royals. After two years, he was picked for Gujarat Titans in the 2022 mega auction.

To celebrate his birthday, here are some of his wonderful performances in IPL:

Killer Miller's 2013 knock for Punjab remains the most rememberable to date. In an exclusive interview with India TV, Miller spoke about his IPL journey of that season.

He said, "I was very young back then and I learned a lot. "I am happy that whenever I play, the cricket fans like my game. Whenever I look back at my career, I feel good," he added.

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 101 off 38 balls (2013) -

101 runs off 38 deliveries for (2013): Punjab had to chase a 190-run target set by Bangalore. Their top batting order collapsed and that's when entered Miller. Who would have known that he would smash his first and the only century of IPL in that match under pressure? He hammered 101 off just 38 deliveries with a strike rate of over 265. His blistering knock consisted of seven maximums and eight boundaries.

Kings XI Punjab vs Pune Warriors India, 80 off 41 balls (2013) -

Punjab had lost three early wickets while chasing a massive target of 186 runs, David Miller stitched a partnership with Mandeep Singh and led his team to victory. He was unbeaten with 80 runs off 41 deliveries, of which 50 runs came from boundaries.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, 94 runs off 51 balls (2022) -

In the recently concluded season, Miller slammed a 94 off just 51 deliveries while chasing a target of 170 runs for Gujarat against Chennai. He hit eight boundaries and 6 sixes and helped his side to clinch a 3-wicket victory.

https://www.hotstar.com/in/sports/cricket/indian-premier-league/gujarat-titans-vs-chennai-super-kings-m705412/match-clips/miller-shows-killer-instinct-for-gt/1260097790

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, 54 of 30 balls (2015) -

Miller countered Royals' lethal bowling attack and helped his team to chase a target of 191 on the board in 2015 IPL. During his innings he hit 54 runs off 30 deliveries and Punjab was able to tie the match andwin it in the super over.

https://www.iplt20.com/video/16387/m18-rr-vs-kxip-david-miller-six