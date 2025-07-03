Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: The off-spinner's hilarious prank that backfired on Sri Lanka tour Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh turned 45 years old on July 3, 2025. On his birthday, let us have a look at one of the funniest pranks that he pulled off when India toured Sri Lanka back in his playing days.

New Delhi:

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, widely regarded as one of the most important parts of the Indian team in the 2000s and one of the heroes of India’s 2011 ODI World Cup triumph, made quite a name for himself on the biggest stage for several years.

The former spinner is celebrating his 45th birthday today, and on that note, let us have a look at one of the funniest moments from his playing career. In an interview with ‘Bluntly Streaming,’ Harbhajan Singh revealed one of the pranks that he attempted to pull off when India toured Sri Lanka.

The former spinner revealed that he, alongside Yuvraj Singh and others, brought masks to scare their teammates. However, their plan ultimately backfired when they entered the wrong room while staying in Colombo.

“We were in Colombo once and we had bought masks to scare people, so me and Yuvi, after wearing the masks were knocking on people’s doors in hopes of scaring them. We were only knocking on the rooms of our teammates because we had the list of the rooms,” Harbhajan Singh said.

“We went on to knock on a door, and an unknown individual opened the gate. Upon seeing the sight, we, alongside the individual, got scared. We eventually made a run for it and eventually settled in our room,” he added.

Harbhajan Singh’s career in numbers

There is no doubt that Harbhajan Singh was an integral part of team India in the 2000s. Throughout his career, the spinner played a total of 367 matches for India across formats.

In the 367 matches, he amassed 3,569 runs to his name and took 711 wickets to his name as well. Having played his last game for India in March 2016, Harbhajan Singh remains one of the most important parts of one of India’s most successful times in world cricket.

Also Read: