Happy Birthday Glenn Maxwell: From being Punjab's flop signing to becoming Bangalore's UAE hero

Australia cricket star Glenn Maxwell is celebrating his 33rd birthday today.

Maxwell is known for his powerful and hard-hitting batting. Due to his tendency to play big shots, his teammates gave him the nickname "The Big Show."

In IPL 2020 auction, he was bought for 10.75 crores by Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab). Maxwell was expected to leave his mark but he failed to even hit a single six in that season. He only managed to score 108 runs with a poor average of 15.52 in 13 games.

He was released by Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2021 after a disappointing season. Despite his inconsistency in the last season Royal Challengers Bangalore bought him for 14.25 crore after an intense bidding war against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 auction and became the third-highest overseas buy in the history of the tournament.

He didn't disappoint this season and became the fifth batsman to complete 500 runs in the season and the first from RCB to achieve the feat.

He scored 513 runs with an average of 42.75. This was the second time Maxwell scored 500+ runs (first being IPL 2014. He also picked 3 wickets this season.

He became one of the most consistent performers for RCB this season and was adjudged player of the match on three occasions as Virat Kohli's team qualified for the playoffs with 9 wins from 14 league games.