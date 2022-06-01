From cricketers to fans, Here are some wonderful birthday wishes for Dinesh Karthik

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dinesh Karthik in action

Dinesh Karthik turned 37 on Wednesday and fans left no stones left unturned to wish their favourite finisher a happy birthday. The cricket fraternity too sent Karthik love and blessings through Twitter posts.

Indian cricketers like Robin Utthappa, Wahington Sundar, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Harbhajan Singh among others shared heartfelt posts.

His current IPL team RCB and previous team KKR also shared wonderful messages.

Here are some posts by his supporters who showered care and appreciation

Dinesh Karthik successfully proved himself worthy of getting selected in team of India's five-match series against South Africa after playing brilliantly in IPL. The last time that Karthik played in the country's T20I team was in the year 2019.