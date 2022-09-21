Happy Birthday Chris Gayle: Remembering Universe Boss's unbeaten 175 for RCB in IPL

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chris Gayle's Birthday

West Indies star player Chris Gayle turned 43 years old on the 21st of September 2022. He has various records in his name and is famous for hammering the bowlers with his destructive batting, especially with long sixes. One such unforgettable incident is from the Indian Premier League's (IPL) match when the Universe Boss smashed 175 runs for his former franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

To mark his special day, here's a recap of Gayle's wonderful innings:

In the year 2013, when Virat Kohli was named captain of the RCB, the team scripted history in the 31st match of that edition.

Gayle scored a monstrous 175 off 66 balls in the game against the currently defunct team, Sahara Pune Warriors. He ended up registering the highest individual score in the cricket league. Before him, Brendon McCullum held the place by scoring 158 for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The match which started a few minutes late took the pace as soon as RCB openers Gayle and Tillakaratne Dilshan came on the crease. Gayle smashed a half-century in just 17 balls. He took the next 13 balls to score a ton. His 30-ball hundred is still the fastest century of the tournament.

The score was not enough for Gayle who looked invincible and added 75 runs off his next 36 deliveries. He ended up hitting 13 boundaries and 17 sixes.

In the game, AB de Villiers too played a brilliant inning as he hammered 31 off just eight balls.

Gayle and ABD in action for RCB

RCB posted a target of 264 runs and still stands at the top position in the list of the highest-ever team total. Pune managed to score just 133/9 with the Red squad registering a 130-run win.

"I was in that flow, that rhythm. Sometimes as a batsman you know that you cannot do anything wrong and that was one of the days. It was remarkable and so funny that I ended up with 175 which I was saying should be the team's total. I could have got 200 if ABD didn’t come in and steal the show as well," Chris Gayle's said after the match.

