'Happy birthday captain' - Hardik Pandya leads cricket fraternity to pour wishes on MS Dhoni

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya during IPL 2023 Final

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni is celebrating his 42nd birthday on Friday, July 7 and the cricket fraternity has taken a break to wish the legendary captain. From former teammate, Suresh Raina to the current star all-rounder Hardik Pandya were among the notable cricketers to wish the wicketkeeper batter on his birthday.

Dhoni entered international cricket in 2004 and quickly earned global popularity with his role as a finisher. He also established himself as one of the finest wicketkeepers in the world but his biggest impact in the cricket world came as a captain. He ended India's wait for the ICC trophy by guiding them to T20 World Cup 2007, ODI World Cup 2011, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

Apart from ICC titles, the Ranchi-born cricketer has also left the biggest mark in Indian Premier League. Under his leadership, CSK won the trophy a record five times, making them the most successful team in Indian T20 cricket. No player has managed to attract such popularity and fans' affection in the last two decades. Now it's fans' turn to wish their favorite cricketer on turning 42 and among those fans are some of the biggest names in the cricket world.

Hardik Pandya, who is currently leading India in T20Is, posted a photo with Dhoni and termed him his favorite. Suresh Raina, Dhoni's long-term partner at CSK, also stole fans' attention by posting a video of his memories with Dhoni. In his birthday post, Ravindra Jadeja revealed that Dhoni is his go-to man.

"Happy birthday to my big brother MS Dhoni. From sharing the pitch to sharing our dreams, the bond that we've created is unbreakable. Your strength, both as a leader and as a friend, has been my guiding light. May the year ahead bring you joy, success, and good health. Keep shining, keep leading, and keep spreading your magic," Suresh Raina wrote in his Tweet.

Here are some top wishes from the cricket fraternity on MS Dhoni birthday:

Latest Cricket News