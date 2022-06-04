Happy Birthday Ben Stokes, Watch England all-rounder's exceptional performances

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Happy birthday Ben Stokes

The captain of England Test team turned 31 on 4th June, Saturday.

To celebrate his Birthday, here are some unique memories to watch and cherish:

England vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup Final, 2019

England had reached a World cup final after more than 30 years. The match was being played at Lord's, England's home ground. England had to chase 242 runs and the pressure was high as the score was 86/4. Just then Stokes and Jos Buttler took the onus on their shoulders and registered a 110-run partnership till Buttler departed. It was the last over and Trent Boult was the bowler, to everyone's surprise Stokes smashed two sixes and took the match to the super over. The super over also ended in a draw but England snatched the victory based on the boundary count. His 84 runs innings proved to be very important for England’s first-ever World Cup victory.

England vs South Africa, 2016

In the match against Proteas, Stokes registered a record. He became the highest run scorer as numbet six batter. He hammered 258 off 198 balls and also recorded a 339-run partnership with Johnny Bairstow. The match ended in a draw, but it was as good as a win.

England vs West Indies, 2017

During West Indies tour to England in 2017, Stokes did wonders. He scalped six wickets giving just 22 runs from 14.3 overs and the entire batting order of the opponents collapsed. The opponents were dismissed for just 123. After the match Stokes became the sixth England cricketer to get his name on both honours boards at Lord’s.

England vs Australia, 2019

During the 2019-20 Ashes, England were chasing a massive total of 359 runs. Stokes came to bat and scores just 3 off 72 deliveries. However, he changed the tables in his country's favour when he started counter-attacking the Australian bowlers. He smashed 135 runs and led his team to unbelievable victory.