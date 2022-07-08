Happy B'Day Sourav Ganguly! Here's how fans showered their love for 'Dada'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sourav Ganguly celebrates (file photo)

BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly is celebrating his 50th birthday on 8th July, Friday.

The cricket legend picked players and mentored them under him during his captaincy. These players played an important role in India winning two World Cups under the leadership of MS Dhoni in 2007 and 2011. Ganguly unearthed a lot of world-class talent including Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Ashish Nehra, and many more.

While Ganguly is stationed in London as of now for India's ongoing tour in England, his fans across the Globe our excited and are sending wishes and love through posts:

Let's take a look at wishes from fans for Sourav Ganguly's Golden Jubilee:

Earlier Ganguly was seen enjoying his pre-birthday celebrations with his old mate and former India player, Sachin Tendulkar. As far as Sachin's association with Ganguly is considered, the both of them have known each other for more than three decades now, from the start of their under 17 days.

In ongoing India's tour of England, after winning the first T20I against England, the men in blue have now geared up for their remaining white-ball games which include 2 more T20Is and 3ODIs.