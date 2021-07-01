Hanuma Vihari added to openers mix, KL Rahul included in middle-order after Shubman Gill's injury: Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari

With Shubman Gill 's possible oust from the first Test against England due to an injury, the Indian team management might include Hanuma Vihari and KL Rahul in the set-up.

Gill, who was in India's playing XI in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand reportedly sustained the injury before its aggravation. In the youngster's absence at the top, Rohit Sharma might open the innings with Vihari against hosts England, with Rahul in contention for a middle-order spot.

Vihari could be added to the openers lot comprising Rohit, Mayank Agarwal and Abhimanyu Easwaran. “Rahul’s game against the new ball has not been up to the mark over the last year. He could be a very good option down the order. Vihari has shown he has the ability to play out the new ball,” a source in the know of developments told The Times of India.

Gill's unfortunate injury also opens the door for Agarwal, who hasn't been in the scheme of things lately. The Karnataka batsman was not included in India's 15-member squad for the marquee WTC final clash in Southampton last month.

“Shubman is very upset right now. The injury looks bad. BCCI is contacting the best professionals to get Shubman treated in England. While the team management wishes that he recovers in time for the series, it looks unrealistic. It needs to be seen if he needs surgery,” the source further revealed.

Following an eight-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the WTC Final, the Indian batting unit will look to get accustomed to the conditions ahead of the English challenge. Kohli's men are currently on a 20-day break before the five-Test series against England begins from August 4.