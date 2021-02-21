IND vs ENG: Had to bowl like Anil Kumble in Chennai, says Stuart Broad

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Stuart Broad.

With days to go for India vs England third Test in Ahmedabad, England pacer Stuart Broad made his feelings apparent about how he felt about bowling in the spin-friendly track of Chennai, which saw the hosts defeat the Englishman by a huge margin to level the series at 1-1.

Broad, who bowled just 20 overs in two innings with no wickets to his name in the second Test, said there was nothing on offer for the pacers in the second Test and he had to draw inspiration from Anil Kumble in order to get himself something out of the surface.

“Personally, there should be more for me to work with if selected (In the pink ball Test). There was nothing in the Chennai pitch on that first day and it was only when I went Anil Kumble and started to get the leg-cutter really jagging off the surface that I felt in the game," Broad wrote in his column for Daily Mail.

However, the pacer insisted that the side is still not criticising the Chennai pitch and feels it's upto the hosts take home advantage and make a pitch of their liking.

"There is no criticism of the second Test pitch from our point of view. That’s exactly what home advantage is and you are well within your rights to utilise that. Why wouldn’t India play on pitches that turn square and upon which first-innings runs are vital? They outplayed us on a pitch that they are very skilled on but one very alien to us,” he said.