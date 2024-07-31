'Had no idea I had to bowl' - Washington Sundar on bowling the super over against Sri Lanka in 3rd T20I

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sundar won the man of the match award for his all-round contribution in 3rd T20I

India and Sri Lanka were involved in a thriller in the third and final T20I of the series on Tuesday (July 30) in Pallekele. The match went down to the super over with both teams scoring 137 runs in their 20 overs. The visitors won the clash in the end as India successfully chased the three-run target and won the series 3-0 as well.

Washington Sundar delivered for India in the super over dismissing Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka while conceding only two runs. However, until the last moment, the man didn't know that he had to bowl the super over. Suryakumar Yadav, India's skipper, handed him the ball only after Sri Lanka's batters walked out.

"Honestly, I had no idea I was going to bowl. It was after the batsmen walked out that Surya turned behind and said: 'Washy, you're on.' I was very happy, to be honest. When the captain wants you to bowl especially in tough situations, in a Super Over. I thought it was a great opportunity for me to step up and win games for my country. Thank God it went well," Sundar said after the match.

Sundar also won the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance in the match. The left-hander scored 25 runs to propel India to a fighting score of 137 runs after a poor start and then returned with figures of 2/23 in four overs. It was the only game where the all-rounder got an opportunity and he made it count. Sundar also praised skipper Surya for thinking out of the box as India's last two overs were bowled by Rinku Singh and the captain himself when Sri Lanka needed only nine runs to win.

"It was amazing from Surya and his leadership skills. I think he felt given the situation if he bowled more spinners we'd have a good chance to win the game. Given the wicket and the situation, he took one or two options, and it did wonders for us. There were only 12 balls to go and Kusal Perera was batting. Rinku got him out and Surya himself came on in the last over and almost won the game for us. We all know he has a big heart when he goes out there to bat, but he also has a big heart in leadership as well," Sundar added.