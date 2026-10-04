'Had a chat with MS Dhoni': Shai Hope reveals his chat with former India skipper after third ODI win

The West Indies registered a brilliant victory in the third ODI of the ongoing series against the Indian team. The two sides met in New Chandigarh for the clash on October 3rd, and the Windies chased down the target of 352 runs in the game thanks to a brilliant knock by Shai Hope.

The Windies skipper amassed 162* runs to his name and performed exceptionally well as the West Indies registered a consolation victory, defeating India in the third ODI.

After the win, Hope took centre stage and opened up on his side’s performance. He also revealed that he had a talk with former India skipper MS Dhoni as well, where they discussed tactics.

“Yeah, it's something in India, it's always a lot easier, especially when dew comes out. But yeah, we wanted to finish the series on a strong note, so I'm just happy the guys got over the line today. [On when he started feeling discomfortable] Probably about 30 overs in, felt a little something in the groin area. So just tried to fight to the end there,” Hope said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“[On how he paced his innings and managed the chase] Well, firstly, we were a batter down, probably two if you count Vitel Lawes as well. So it would always be a challenge. And something that I had a great chat with the great man MS Dhoni, he was telling me you always have more time than you think,” he added.

West Indies to continue series against with five T20Is

With the conclusion of the ODI series, India and the West Indies will be taking on each other across five T20Is next. The two sides will meet across five T20I matches on October 6, 9, 11, 14, and 17.

Having lost the ODI series, the Windies will hope for significant improvement, and they will look to defeat the Indian team across the five T20Is. It could be interesting to see how the side fares as they take on the Men in Blue once more.

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