Gustav McKeon becomes youngest player in history of cricket to score century in T20I, know details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Representational image

France opener Gustav McKeon became the youngest player in the history of cricket to score a T20I century on Monday.

In the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier match of Group B between France and Switzerland at Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa, Gustav scripted history.

At the age of just 18 years and 280 days, he became the first teenager to score a ton in the shortest format of cricket. Before Gustav's brilliant knock, Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai was the youngest player to hit a 100. He had smashed a century at the age of 20 years and 337 days in the year 2019.

He is also the first cricketer from France to cross the 100-run mark.

In his second T20I, Gustav hit 100 off 58 deliveries before getting run out on a score of 109. The France opener hammered five boundaries and nine maximums. This means almost half of the total runs scored by him were by hitting sixes.

In his first ever T20 International, the 18-year-old had scored a 54-ball 76 against the Czech Republic.

However, Switzerland registered a one-wicket win in the last ball of the match.

Earlier in the match, France had won the toss and had opted to bat first. They set a target of 158 runs for the opponents. Switzerland's Faheem Nazir and Ali Nayyer showed a wonderful performance with their bat and clinched victory.

Full squads -

Switzerland Squad:

Faheem Nazir, Aidan Andrews, Arjun Vinod, Ashwin Vinod, Sathya Narayanan, Nalinambika Aneesh Kumar, Ali Nayyer, Asad Mahmood, Jai Sinh, Osama Mahmood, Kenardo Fletcher, Anser Mehmood, Azeem Nazir, Noorkhan Ahmedi

France Squad:

Gustav Mckeon, Hevit Jackson, Noman Amjad, Jubaid Ahamed, Zain Ahmad, Dawood Ahmadzai, Lingeswaran Canessane, Rahmatullah Mangal, Abdulmalik Jabarkhel, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Rohullah Mangal, Pirakajan Pirabakaran, Suventhiran Santhirakumaran, Mahathir Abdul Rahman

Latest Cricket News