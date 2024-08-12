Monday, August 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Emerging England pacer adjudged ICC Men's Player of the Month for July

Emerging England pacer adjudged ICC Men's Player of the Month for July

Gus Atkinson is expected to fill the massive void that has been created by veteran fast bowler James Anderson's retirement. Anderson claimed 704 wickets in 188 Tests that he played during his career.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: August 12, 2024 17:24 IST
Gus Atkinson.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Gus Atkinson.

Gus Atkinson has been adjudged the ICC Men's Player of the Month for July. The 26-year-old England pacer enjoyed a month full of wickets and played an instrumental role in helping his team inflict a clean sweep on West Indies in the three-match Test series.

Atkinson ripped the West Indian batting order to shreds in the first match of the series at Lord's. The right-arm speedster claimed a seven-wicket haul in the first innings and then backed it up with another five-wicket haul in the second innings. Atkinson was awarded the Player of the Match (POTM) for bagging figures of 12/106 as England trounced West Indies by an innings and 114 runs.

The express pacer bagged four wickets in the second Test match and England won the second Test match by 241 runs.

He was back to his near best in the third Test and snared six scalps that helped England sweep West Indies by 10 wickets. Atkinson bowled a total of 88.5 overs and bagged 22 wickets while conceding 357 runs at an average of 16.22. His series performance included a four-wicket haul and two five-fors.

“It is a real privilege to win the ICC Player of the Month! The start to my Test career has been unbelievable, and I never imagined achieving this level of success in my first series with England," Atkinson told the International Cricket Council (ICC) after winning the award.

Related Stories
WATCH: Pooran smashes 113-metre six in the Hundred as he helps Superchargers chase down 26 off 10

WATCH: Pooran smashes 113-metre six in the Hundred as he helps Superchargers chase down 26 off 10

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant to play Duleep Trophy, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli unlikely - Report

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant to play Duleep Trophy, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli unlikely - Report

Cricket, Baseball in, Boxing on cusp of removal; Changes in sports for next Olympic Games 2028

Cricket, Baseball in, Boxing on cusp of removal; Changes in sports for next Olympic Games 2028

“I am incredibly grateful to my teammates and the fantastic environment created by Baz (Brendon McCullum) and Stokesy (Ben Stokes).

“It's an honour to play and represent my country. I know there is a lot of hard work ahead, especially with a big series against Sri Lanka coming up. I'm excited to maintain consistency and do my best to help England succeed,” the 6ft tall fast bowler added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement