Gurnoor Brar stages brilliant comeback with two wickets in an over, Bumrah grabs impressive catch

New Delhi:

Star fast-bowler Gurnoor Brar put up an impressive performance in the first ODI of the three-match series against England at Edgbaston on July 14. Brar, who made an eye-catching ODI debut in the series against Afghanistan, starred in the series opener with two wickets in a comeback spell.

Brar was hit for 17 runs in his very first over as Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell got India's new-ball attack off to an expensive start. The pacer struggled to find his rhythm in his second over as well, with Duckett hitting a couple of more fours. But the 13th overturned everything around. Brar dismissed Bethell first, outfoxing him to be caught at deep square leg before removing Duckett just two deliveries later, caught at deep third man as Jasprit Bumrah took a fine catch at the ropes. The twin blows ended what had been a fluent opening stand and swung the momentum firmly back towards India, with the hosts losing their new opening pair in the same over after a strong start.

Who is Gurnoor Brar?

Born in Punjab, Gurnoor Brar has been one of the most promising fast bowlers for India recently. The tall right-arm pacer is known for his pace, bounce, and ability to move the ball both ways. He has established himself as a mainstay for the Punjab domestic side in red-ball cricket over the last two seasons.

Brar made his India debut during the ODI series against Afghanistan and caught the eyeballs straightaway with seven wickets in three matches. The Punjab speedster took three wickets each in the first two matches and continues to impress in England too.

The young pacer made his first-class debut in 2022 and his IPL debut in 2023 with Punjab Kings. However, he turned his career around in the 2024-25 domestic season, where he finished as Punjab's leading wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy with 26 wickets to his name.

India asked to bowl first

England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bat first as India were put in to bowl first. "We're gonna have a bat today. Looks like a good surface, don't quite know what's gonna happen, but we fancy our chances with the bat first. Hopefully, we can get a little bit of spin in the second innings," England skipper Brook said at the toss.

Meanwhile, India skipper Shubman Gill also confirmed that he wanted to bowl first anyway. "Actually, we're looking to bowl first. [On India's preparation after the T20Is] Well, I think most of the boys have been playing the T20s and the rest of the boys we got a bit of rest; I had a bit of training. Got here a couple of days before, so we were practising. So the environment, the vibe has been really good," he said at the toss.

England’s record at Edgbaston

England have a strong record at Edgbaston, as they have not lost an ODI at the venue in the last 12 years. Their previous defeat at the venue came against India in 2014, and they have been on a seven-match winning run since then. Coming to the toss, India were asked to bat first after England won the toss. India have their seniors, Kohli, Rohit and Bumrah back in the side.

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