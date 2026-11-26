Christchurch:

Ace India pacer Mohammed Siraj was dropped from the playing XI in the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington. Ahead of the second game in Christchurch, India bowling coach Morne Morkel noted that the Hyderabad pacer is doing well in the nets, but the team management needs to make tough decisions, keeping the combination in mind.

“For me, I think he is bowling well. He is a world-class bowler for me. The selection decision is a tough one to take. It's not easy. For us, it's just to keep having conversations with him,” Morkel said in the pre-match press conference.

He added that Siraj had been encouraged to concentrate on areas within his control rather than worry about selection. The coach also wants India’s pace attack to adopt a more attacking approach with the new Kookaburra ball. According to Morkel, the initial overs could prove decisive on a surface expected to assist seam bowling.

“It does make life a lot harder, especially when the surface also loses a little bit of pace with the softer ball. That is my experience, playing for 16 years with the Kookaburra ball, that you need to make that new ball count,” the former South Africa pacer said.

Morkel cautioned against judging the Christchurch surface solely by its green appearance, recalling how the Wellington pitch offered less pace than anticipated. He also defended Anshul Kamboj, who finished the first Test with figures of 3/114 from 45 overs, insisting the young pacer should not be singled out for the team’s bowling difficulties.

The conditions here will suit Brar: Morkel

Gurnoor Brar has emerged as a potential selection option after an impressive ODI series against New Zealand. The fast bowler collected nine wickets at an average of 15.89 and was adjudged the Player of the Series. Reflecting upon that, the pacer noted that the conditions might suit Brar, who can end up making his debut on Friday.

“There is a lot of excitement about him since he has joined the Indian team, with his pace and bounce. I think he is a guy that will be well suited to the conditions here. We will see how it goes,” Morkel said.

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