Gurnoor Brar picks 10 wickets as India A dismantle Sri Lanka A in second unofficial Test

Galle:

India A registered a convincing win over Sri Lanka A in the second unofficial Test in Galle. With that, the Dhruv Jurel-led side sealed the two-match contest 1-0. Notably, the visitors comfortably chased 33 runs in the fourth innings after Gurnoor Brar stole the show with the ball. The left-arm seamer picked up a 10-wicket match haul that dismantled the hosts and ensured there would be no late twist in the contest.

Brar finished with figures of 10 for 145 across both innings, including six wickets in the second. His performance marked the finest match return of his young first-class career and left Sri Lanka A unable to recover after beginning the day still trailing on the first-innings scoreboard.

India A had already established control through a first-innings total of 541. The foundation came from B Sai Sudharsan's 168, while Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel and Saransh Jain each added half-centuries during the innings. India A resumed on 541 for 8 before the innings concluded soon after, with Yash Thakur becoming the fifth wicket taken by left-arm spinner Keshara Nuwantha. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had retired hurt on the third day, did not come out to bat again.

Indian pacers wreaked havoc

With the bat, Sri Lanka A never found sustained momentum. Brar, supported by Aaqib Nabi and Yash Thakur, helped reduce the batting side to 49 for 4 inside the opening 11 overs. Captain Sahan Arachchige, who had scored a century in the first innings, failed to make any sort of impact in the second.

The only substantial reply came from Ashen Bandara, whose attacking 87 from 86 deliveries included 11 boundaries and two sixes. He shared a fifth-wicket stand of 70 with Anjala Bandara, who contributed 17, offering the home side a brief period of stability.

That resistance ended when Brar returned to remove both set batters, leaving Sri Lanka A six down for 141. Contributions from Keshara Nuwantha (26), Dilum Sudeera (21) and Asanka Manoj (12*) enabled the hosts to erase the first-innings deficit and edge into a slender lead, but they could not extend it further.

Brar completed another five-wicket haul by dismissing Sudeera before claiming the final wicket of Dulaj Samuditha. Saransh Jain added two wickets as Sri Lanka A were dismissed for 209. Set only 33 to win, India A reached the target in 6.2 overs through Sai Sudharsan and Aman Mokhade.

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