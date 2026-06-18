Gurnoor Brar joins Piyush Chawla in elite list, continues dream start to international career

New Delhi:

The Indian team continued their brilliant run of form and registered a mammoth victory against Afghanistan in the second ODI of the ongoing series. The two sides met at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow for the clash, and the hosts managed to register a 170-run victory, clinching the series in the process.

With the performances of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan standing out, with the star batters completing their centuries, another performance that made the fans take notice was the spell of Gurnoor Brar.

Only playing his second ODI, Brar conceded 60 runs in the 10 overs that he bowled and took three brilliant wickets, helping his side win the game and the series. Furthermore, taking three wickets, Brar joined former India cricketer Piyush Chawla and became only the second Indian cricketer to dismiss at least three batters in each of his first two ODI appearances.

While Brar took three wickets in his first two international matches, both of them coming against Afghanistan, Piyush Chawla achieved the feat by taking three wickets against Bangladesh and following it up with three wickets against Ireland.

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What did skipper Shubman Gill say after the win

Having won the game and the series, India skipper Shubman Gill took centre stage and talked about the performance that the Indian team put in the clash. Gill talked about suffering through cramps in the first innings of the game and talked about his brilliant run of form as well.

“A little sore, got a lot of cramps when I went out, but it was really hot and batted for almost 40-45 overs, so the body was getting a lot of cramps in different areas of the body, but it's much better now. (How do you look at your batting and where you are right now?) Honestly, in a pretty good space. The ball is going exactly where I want it to go and I'm feeling very confident from the first ball,” Gill said after the game.

For the third and final ODI of the series, India will meet Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai; the two sides will take on each other on June 20 as Team India looks to go for a clean sweep.

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