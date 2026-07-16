Gurnoor Brar found in breach of ICC's Code of Conduct, handed one demerit point after England ODI

New Delhi:

In a major development, India pacer Gurnoor Brar has been penalised by the ICC (International Cricket Council) after he was found in breach of the ICC’s Code of Conduct. It is worth noting that Brar has been warned and has been handed a demerit point for the same as well.

The moment happened when Brar was bowling to Ben Duckett. In the 8th over of the game, Duckett drove the delivery back at the bowler. Gurnoor then went on to collect the ball and threw it back at Duckett. After the game, Brar admitted to the offence and ultimately accepted the sanction imposed upon him by match referee Richie Richardson, eliminating the need for a formal hearing. Speaking of his performance, taking two wickets in nine overs, Brar looked to be in good form for India as they limited England to 258 in the first innings.

Notably, Brar was found guilty of breaching Article 2.9 of the ICC’s Code of Conduct, which is related to "throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match."

"The incident occurred in the eighth over of England's innings, when Brar picked up the ball while fielding and threw it towards the batter inappropriately and dangerously," the ICC further stated.

India to take on England next in Cardiff

The Men in Blue put forth a good showing in the first ODI of the series. Coming on the back of seven straight losses against Ireland and England, the Shubman Gill-led side came back in form in ODI cricket, defeating the hosts by six wickets.

With the win in the first ODI secured, India will take on England next at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The two sides will meet in the second ODI on July 16th. While England will hope to improve and level the score as they take on India, the visitors will be backing themselves for another good showing and will aim to clinch the series.

With both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli expected to feature in the game, a lot of eyes will be set upon the clash, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top as the two teams meet in Cardiff for the clash.

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