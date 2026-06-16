Gurnoor Brar credits Ashish Nehra, Shubman Gill after India debut, reveals ambition to play Test cricket

New Delhi:

Gurnoor Brar earned his first India call-up after a series of consistent performances in domestic cricket for Punjab. He made his debut in the first ODI vs Afghanistan in Dharamsala and immediately impressed, claiming three wickets for just 27 runs in his 4.5 overs, including a maiden wicket in his very first over.

With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya not available, he shared the new-ball duties with Arshdeep Singh and managed to keep the visitors in check from the very start. In his final spell of the night, Brar claimed two wickets as Afghanistan were bundled for 194 runs.

Speaking after a dream debut for the national side, Brar opened up about his long-standing ambition of representing India in Test cricket. Despite making an immediate impact in the ODI format, the Punjab pacer said wearing the whites remains the pinnacle of his cricketing aspirations.

“My ultimate dream is to represent India in Test cricket. That is what I want most. Yes, everyone wants to play IPL, ODIs, and T20Is. But Test cricket is the ultimate format; nothing is above that. As a kid, every cricketer dreams of wearing the white jersey. That dream never changes. Being picked in the Test side and ODI side is a great feeling. Now, I don't just want to play for India. I want to win matches for India,” Brar told JioStar.

The Ashish Nehra and Shubman Gill effect

Brar also reflected on the role played by Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra and captain Shubman Gill in his development as a cricketer. The young pacer credited both individuals for backing him during his early days with the franchise, saying their guidance and constant encouragement helped him grow in confidence and refine his skills.

“I joined Gujarat Titans as a net bowler in 2024. That's when Ashish Nehra sir first noticed me. He was impressed with my height, my pace, and my ability to swing the ball. His appreciation gave me confidence. My growth truly began after joining the Titans camp. Nehra sir and Shubman Gill supported me a lot. They pushed me to get better every day. When you have that kind of backing from experienced people, it makes a huge difference,” Brar said.

Earning his first India call-up

On a question regarding his reaction after finding out that he got picked in both Test and ODI squads, Brar shared that he did not expect it to happen. He further shared that he only anticipated getting picked for Test, not ODI as well.

“I was expecting to make Test squad only, but then I found out I was also in the ODI squad. That was unexpected. I don't have enough words to describe that feeling. It was overwhelming. My parents called immediately. They were emotional. When I reached the ground for practice, the entire Punjab team congratulated me. The coaches shook my hand. It was a special moment. That day felt different as all the hard work had finally paid off,” Brar said.

(Written by Avnie Saraf. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)

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