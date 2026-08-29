Gurnoor Brar added to North Zone's squad ahead of Duleep Trophy semi-final

In a major development, India fast bowler Gurnoor Brar has been added to North Zone’s squad for the side’s upcoming Duleep Trophy semi-final against South Zone. The clash is slated to begin on August 30th at the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) CoE (Centre of Excellence) in Bengaluru.

It is interesting to note that Gurnoor Brar has linked up with North Zone’s squad after the conclusion of the two-game Test series against Sri Lanka, which saw the Indian team register a 1-0 win and secure the series as well.

Notably, Gurnoor will be expected to make his way into the playing XI straight away. The national selectors are keen on giving as many opportunities as possible to Gurnoor as the Indian team gears up for the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Yet to make his Test debut for India, Gurnoor Brar has been in the squad for the last two Test series, and it will be interesting to see when he gets his chance in the playing XI and finally makes his debut. At 23, Gurnoor Brar made his ODI debut as India took on Afghanistan in June 2026 and also featured in the ODI series against England.

Gurnoor Brar’s career in numbers

Speaking of Gurnoor Brar, the youngster has played 19 First-Class matches in his career so far. In the 19 matches, he has played 30 innings and has taken a total of 62 wickets to his name. He maintains an economy of 3.66, and it could be interesting to see how he fares for North Zone in the upcoming Duleep Trophy semi-final.

It is interesting to note that Brar was a part of India A’s shadow tour of Sri Lanka in July 2026, where he took 10 wickets and conceded 145 runs in the second unofficial Test between the two sides. The 1st semi-final of the Duleep Trophy will be played between Central Zone and East Zone, with the 2nd semi-final slated to be played between North Zone and South Zone. The final of the marquee tournament will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from September 6.

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