Gurnoor Brar added to India's squad for New Zealand Tests, Kuldeep Yadav faces exclusion

In a major development, the Indian team has added star pacer Gurnoor Brar to their upcoming Test for the two-game Test series against New Zealand. The first test of the series is slated to be played on November 19th in Wellington; it is interesting to note that as a result, Kuldeep Yadav has been released from the Test squad.

It is worth noting that BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) released a statement in which they revealed that Gurnoor will be added to the Test squad, with Kuldeep being released as he will be playing in the ongoing domestic cricket tournaments in India.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has added Gurnoor Brar to the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting November 19, 2026, in Wellington. Kuldeep Yadav will be released from the Test squad in order to play the ongoing domestic cricket in India. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant – the wicketkeeper-batter – has joined the members of the Test squad in Wellington, the BCCI released a statement.

“Gurnoor will now link up with the members of the Test squad and will not be available for the fifth ODI. There will be no replacement for the final ODI,” the statement added.

India to take on New Zealand in the fifth ODI next

Speaking of the series, the Indian team is slated to take on New Zealand in the fifth ODI next. The two sides are slated to meet at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui for the final ODI of the series on November 15th. The two sides will look to put in a good showing in the clash, as the Men in Blue will hope to clinch the series.

India’s updated Test squad: Shubman Gill [C], Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul [VC], Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant [WK], Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, and Gurnoor Bra

India’s updated ODI squad for the fifth ODI: Shreyas Iyer [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

Also Read:

Kagiso Rabada weighs in on Usman Khawaja's sandpaper gate comments with his biography release