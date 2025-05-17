Gujarat Titans to don special lavender jersey on May 22 against LSG, know why Gujarat Titans will wear a special lavender jersey against Lucknow Super Giants on May 22 at the Narendra Modi Stadium to raise awareness about cancer. The team management confirmed the development on their social media.

Gujarat Titans will sport a special lavender jersey in their upcoming match against Lucknow Super Giants on May 22 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The team announced the initiative on social media, highlighting that the gesture is part of their effort to raise awareness in the fight against cancer. GT has taken similar initiatives in the past as well.

“Strength isn't just in the game, it's for standing in for a cause. Join us on 22nd May as our Titans don the lavender jersey to support the fight against cancer,” GT wrote on X.

Gujarat sit top of the points table

Gujarat are currently at the top of the points table. The Shubman Gill-led side has accumulated 16 points from 11 games and will be hoping to finish the league stage on a high note. The goal will be to finish in the top two and earn two opportunities to qualify for the final. They have three games remaining in the league stage, against Delhi, Lucknow and Chennai respectively.

In case they register a win over Delhi, Gujarat can confirm their place in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Gujarat will suffer a major blow in the playoffs as Jos Buttler won’t be available due to international commitments. Kusal Mendis will replace him in the business end of the tournament. Notably, Buttler has smacked 500 runs in 11 matches so far in the ongoing season and they will miss his service dearly, subject to Gujarat’s qualification.

Mendis recently featured for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League. He had a decent campaign but pulled out of the competition after its suspension. He is expected to join the Gujarat campaign soon. Apart from Buttler, all the other cricketers will be available for Gujarat in the playoffs.