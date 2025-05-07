Gujarat Titans script IPL history after in-form trio Sudharsan, Gill and Buttler's consistent run More than 70 per cent of the Gujarat Titans' runs in IPL 2025 have been scored by the trio of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler. All three have been ridiculously consistent and have been the main reason behind the Titans' scorching run to the top of the table after 11 matches.

Mumbai:

Gujarat Titans batters scripted history in the IPL following their thrilling chase against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, May 6 at the Wankhede Stadium. Captain Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler forged a 72-run partnership for the second wicket as they got their team towards safer shores after a slow start, having lost Sai Sudharsan unusually early. While Buttler was dismissed for 30, Gill stayed for a few more overs and played a 47-ball 43-run knock, which could have been disastrous for his side, if not for cameos from Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia and Gerald Coetzee.

Gill and Buttler, during their inning,s got to the milestone of 500 runs for the season while Sai Sudharsan, the left-handed opening batter, already reached the landmark in the previous game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. This is the first time in IPL history when three batters from the same team have scored 500-plus runs each as there have been 16 occasions previously when two batters from the same team have achieved the feat in one season.

500-plus runs by multiple batters from one team in an IPL season

3 - Gujarat Titans (Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler) - 2025

2 - RCB (Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli) - 2011

2 - RCB (Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli) - 2013

2 - CSK (Matthew Hayden, Suresh Raina) - 2013

2 - MI (Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik) - 2013

2 - CSK (Dwayne Smith, Suresh Raina) - 2014

2 - RCB (AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli) - 2015

2 - RCB (AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli) - 2016

2 - SRH (David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan) - 2016

2 - CSK (Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson) - 2018

2 - DC (Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan) - 2020

2 - MI (Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock) - 2019

2 - CSK (Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad) - 2021

2 - LSG (KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock) - 2022

2 - CSK (Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad) - 2023

2 - RCB (Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli) - 2023

2 - RR (Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson) - 2024

The trio has been a key reason behind the Gujarat Titans performing the way they have. The Tuesday encounter was the first one when neither of the three scored a fifty, as inthe previous 11 matches, at least one of them got past a fifty-plus score and hence, contributed to 70-plus per cent runs of the team for the season.

The Titans are well-placed with eight wins in 11 matches and would aim to finish in the top two to get an extra chance of making it to the final.