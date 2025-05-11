Gujarat Titans resume training as IPL 2025 set to restart next week Gujarat Titans players have trained for over three hours on Sunday, May 11, as the team sources confirmed. The likes of Shubman Gill, Kagiso Rabada, Sherfane Rutherford and Mohammed Siraj, among others, had hit the nets.

New Delhi:

Gujarat Titans have started their training after the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Notably, the IPL 2025 was suspended for a week after Pakistan infiltrated Indian airspace and launched several drone and missile attacks. It forced the IPL authorities to pause the tournament midway, but things haven’t escalated on Monday, and discussions have taken place on restarting the tournament.

As things stand, the tournament is set to restart on May 16 with Lucknow Super Giants hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Gujarat, meanwhile, will play Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai in their remaining league matches and all these games are important as the Shubman Gill-led side will be hoping to finish in the top two on the points table.

Gujarat have won eight out of their 11 matches so far and are at the top of the points table. They want to carry with the same momentum and with that goal, the 2022 champions resumed training on Sunday, May 11. The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has confirmed that the players had a training session of over three hours, which began at 5:30 pm and lasted till 9 pm. Pacer Kagiso Rabada, who missed a significant part of the season due to a suspension, practised hard in the nets along with Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammed Siraj and Gill among others.

BCCI yet to clear status on PBKS vs DC match

It was in the middle of the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match when the authorities decided to stop the IPL. Nevertheless, the teams aren’t provided any points as the BCCI is yet to clarify the status of the result of the match. Ideally, it was supposed to be replayed when the tournament restarts, but reports indicate that the season will restart with the match of LSG vs RCB. In that case, both teams are likely to be handed a point each, but it will only be clarified after BCCI announce the revised schedule.