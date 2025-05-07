Gujarat Titans pull off thriller, halt Mumbai Indians' 6-match winning streak Gujarat Titans pulled off an exceptional comeback in their thrilling clash against Mumbai Indians in game 56 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. In a rain marred clash, Rahul Tewatia and Arshad Khan finished the job for GT.

Mumbai:

Gujarat Titans stun Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Hardik Pandya-led side were heading for a win ahead of a small rain break in the second innings, but after the play resumed, GT staged a phenomenal comeback and got the job done, which would have been impossible without the sheer brilliance of the finishers. GT broke MI's six-game winning streak, defeating them by three wickets.

Batting first, Mumbai had a slow start as Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma departed for 2 and 7 runs respectively. After their dismissals, things got slightly better with Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav playing some good shots in the middle. Jacks managed to smash his first half-century of the season, scoring 52 runs while Suryakumar added 35. However, after their dismissals, things got extremely complex for the hosts, as Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir registered in single digits.

However, Corbin Bosch managed to play an important cameo of 22 runs in the end as Mumbai posted 155 runs on the board in the first innings. For Gujarat, Sai Kishore picked up two wickets, while all the other bowlers picked up one wicket each. 156 seemed to be a good total for Gujarat, especially how their batters have fared this season.

Interestingly, it didn’t go according to plan for them in the start. Sai Sudarshan departed for five runs. They ended up registering the third-lowest total in the powerplay. However, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler managed to restore their position, scoring 43 and 30 runs each. At one point, rain played spoilsport and Gujarat were ahead in the DRS, which continued until Bumrah struck.

Bumrah was brought back into the attack to put Gujarat under pressure as they were running away with the game. The pacer, meanwhile, didn’t disappoint, picking up two wickets for 19 runs in his four overs. Trent Boult and Ashwini Kumar were incredible as well. However, it just was not Mumbai's day as the visitors required 15 runs to win the game in the last over through the DLS method, and Coetzee, Tewatia, and Arshad finished the job for them.