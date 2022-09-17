Gujarat Titans provide yet another confusing update; ask fans to keep guessing Shubman Gill's future

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Shubman Gill | File Photo

Gujarat Titans and Shubman Gill seems to be playing a prank on everyone. Earlier GT confused one and all with a tweet that stated, "It’s been a journey to remember. We wish you all the best for your next endeavour, Shubman Gill,"

GT, after some time, came up with yet another tweet stating that it isn't what everyone is thinking it to be.

"Twitterverse, Gill will always be a part of our. P.S.: It’s not what you think, but we’re loving the theories. Keep it going," wrote GT on Twitter.

GT bought Gill at the IPL mega-auction in 2022 at a staggering price of INR 8 cr. In the recently concluded edition of the IPL, Shubman made 483 runs in 16 matches with a highest score of 96. He batted at a strike-rate of 132.33 with 4 fifties against his name, and was one of the go to batter for Titans in 2022.

