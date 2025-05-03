Gujarat Titans equal all-time IPL record with stellar batting performance against SRH in impressive win Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler carried Gujarat Titans' batting unit yet again as they continued to display insane consistency. The GT batters have equalled an all-time historic IPL record following their outing against SRH.

New Delhi:

Gujarat Titans unleashed their top game as they mowed down Sunrisers Hyderabad on a black soil pitch with a stellar all-round performance on Friday, May 2. Led by another display of insane consistency from their top three and strong bowling performance, the Titans registered a 38-run win over SRH at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler, all of whom have been doing the heavy lifting for GT, made telling contributions in helping the team scale 224/6 batting first. Sudharsan and Gill propelled the Titans to yet another fifty-plus stand before the former fell two runs short of his fifty.

Gill continued in the same vain and was joined by Buttler, as the two kept churning out the runs. Gill was run out (in a decision that was debated) on 76 from 38 balls, while Buttler scored 64 from 37 deliveries. Washington Sundar also made his presence felt with a 16-ball 21, that helped GT put up a strong total despite the flurry of wickets in the death overs.

GT have now equaled an all-time IPL record with a stellar batting outing. En route to 224/6, the Titans played only 22 dot balls, which is the joint-fewest in an IPL innings. The record is tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad, who played as many dots in their clash against Mumbai Indians in 2024.

Fewest dot balls played in an IPL innings (full 20 overs):

22 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

22 - GT vs SRH, Ahmedabad, 2025

23 - DC vs KKR, Sharjah, 2020

23 - RCB vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2024

24 - SRH vs PBKS, Mohali, 2017

24 - GT vs CSK, Ahmedabad, 2024

While the batting did a great job, the bowling left no stone unturned. Prasidh Krishna continued his stellar season and picked up 2 wickets for just 19 runs in his four overs. Mohammed Siraj also picked two wickets for 33, while Ishant Sharma and the returning Gerald Coetzee snared a scalp each as GT restricted the hard-hitting Sunrisers team to 186/6 in their 20 overs.