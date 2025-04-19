Gujarat Titans end 200+ and home hoodoo against Delhi Capitals, take top spot in IPL 2025 standings Gujarat Titans chased down Delhi Capitals' 204-run target with seven wickets in hand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. This was GT's first-ever 200-plus successful run-chase in the Indian Premier League history.

New Delhi:

Jos Buttler starred as Gujarat Titans ended their twin hoodoos in the Indian Premier League. Led by Buttler's heroic unbeaten 97 and finishing touches from Sherfane Rutherford and Rahul Tewatia, the Titans chased down 204 against Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 19.

This was GT's first-ever successful chase of a 200-plus total and also their first ever win against Delhi in Ahmedabad. They had faced DC two times in IPL at the Ahmedabad-based venue before and went down in both of those matches.

More to follow...