Gujarat Titans create history, become first franchise to achieve unprecedented milestone

New Delhi:

Gujarat Titans have set an unprecedented record in the ongoing IPL 2025. Three of their batters have scored over 500 runs this season, which happened for the first time in the history of the cash-rich league. Previously, there have been instances when two players of the same franchise have breached the 500-run mark, but Gujarat’s Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler defied the odds and set a new record.

Captain Gill has scored 508 runs in 11 innings while his opening partner Sudharsan made 509 runs and is the second-leading run-scorer of the tournament. Buttler, meanwhile, made 500 runs in 11 innings and is the fifth-leading run-scorer this season. Courtesy of their phenomenal batting display, Gujarat are currently at the top of the points table with 16 points from 11 matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are behind him in the Net Run Rate.

Gujarat are in line to play Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in their last three league games this season. The team would hope to win their remaining matches and finish in the top 2, which will allow them two opportunities to qualify for the IPL final, slated to take place on June 3.

Meanwhile, they will suffer a massive blow in the playoffs as Buttler won’t be available due to international duty. Kusal Mendis is expected to replace him. The Sri Lanka international recently played for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League, scoring 143 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 168.23.

Since Mendis fits in the same role, the GT management is eager to bring him in but it hasn’t been officially confirmed. Kagiso Rabada will also leave the franchise ahead of the IPL playoffs, but with Gerald Coetzee available, the team won’t sweat about it. Even though they have trusted the Indian pacers more this season.