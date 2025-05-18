Advertisement
  Gujarat Titans confirm spot in IPL 2025 playoffs after win over DC; RCB, PBKS officially qualify too

Gujarat Titans made light work of Delhi Capitals in their 200-run chase on the back of a sensational batting display by Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan.

Gujarat Titans and RCB players. Image Source : BCCI/IPL, Getty
Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Gujarat Titans' win over Delhi Capitals on Sunday, May 18, has confirmed the entry of three teams into the IPL 2025 playoffs. Led by sensational batting display from GT openers - Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan - the Titans made light work of DC's 199 as they hunted down the target with ease.

GT's win means that three teams - GT themselves, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings - have officially qualified for the playoffs. Sudharsan slammed a century, while Gill also manoeuvred his way extremely well as GT inflicted DC with their fourth loss in their last six matches in the season.

More to follow...

