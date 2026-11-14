Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad engage in trade as pacer set to move ahead of IPL 2027

New Delhi:

Gujarat Titans are closing in on a deal to bring experienced fast bowler Harshal Patel into the set-up. As reported by Cricinfo, Sunrisers Hyderabad is agreeing to an all-cash trade worth Rs 4 crore ahead of the IPL 2027 season.

The proposed move will see Gujarat acquire the two-time Purple Cap winner at half the amount SRH paid to secure his services at the 2025 mega auction. Once completed, Rs 4 crore will be deducted from Gujarat's available auction purse.

The transfer marks another change in Harshal's IPL journey, which has already taken him through four franchises. He has previously represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings before joining the Hyderabad franchise. Gujarat will become his fifth team in the tournament.

Harshal’s form drew concerns

Harshal’s recent performances have become a matter of concern for SRH, who went on to add T Natarajan as a possible death-over option. He was traded in from Delhi Capitals. For Harshal, he claimed 16 wickets in 13 appearances for SRH during IPL 2025 at an economy rate of 9.80, but his opportunities diminished considerably in the following season. In 2026, he played only five matches and went wicketless after conceding runs at 10.82 per over. Eventually, the franchise turned to uncapped pacers Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain.

Harshal's record in earlier editions, however, remains impressive. His breakthrough campaign came in 2021, when he collected 32 wickets for RCB. Three years later, he topped the bowling charts again, taking 24 wickets for Punjab Kings in the 2024 season.

The proposed switch also carries personal significance. Born in Ahmedabad, Harshal relocated to Gujarat several years ago to pursue domestic cricket. At GT, he is expected to join an established pace group featuring Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Jason Holder.

Meanwhile, Gujarat's interest in the bowler is not new. The franchise pursued him at successive auctions, exiting the bidding at Rs 10.5 crore in 2024 before Punjab secured him for Rs 11.75 crore. A year later, GT withdrew after reaching Rs 6.5 crore.

As things stand, both franchises have submitted their interest to the BCCI and it is expected to be made official soon.

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