LIVE RCB vs GG Live Cricket Score: Gujarat Giants win toss, opt to bat
Considering the wicket, I don't mind doing both. But would've loved to bat as well. We had the discussion as a bowling unit . First two games weren't the way we wanted to start. It's 8 matches before the eliminator or the final. A very important game in that context. One change, Disha misses out, Poonam comes in for her.
Would like to bat first. It's a used pitch. Want to bat freely with our batting depth. We are playing with the same XI. The environment was very positive, the kind of cricket we played. I'm enjoying the role. It adds responsibility to your shoulders.
Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Poonam Khemnar, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose
Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma(w), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar
Top News
Related Cricket News
Latest News