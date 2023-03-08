Wednesday, March 08, 2023
     
LIVE RCB vs GG Live Cricket Score: Gujarat Giants win toss, opt to bat

WPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants: Live Score, Latest Updates, and Highlights.

Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Updated on: March 08, 2023 19:18 IST
RCB vs GG
RCB vs GG

LIVE RCB vs GG Live Cricket Score: Gujarat Giants win toss, opt to bat

 

  • Mar 08, 2023 7:18 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    Gujarat Giants journey IN WPL so far

    • Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Mumbai Indians won bh 143 runs
    • Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz  - UP Warriorz won by 3 wickets
  • Mar 08, 2023 7:10 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    Smriti Mandhana during toss

    Considering the wicket, I don't mind doing both. But would've loved to bat as well. We had the discussion as a bowling unit . First two games weren't the way we wanted to start. It's 8 matches before the eliminator or the final. A very important game in that context. One change, Disha misses out, Poonam comes in for her.

  • Mar 08, 2023 7:09 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    Sneh Rana during toss

    Would like to bat first. It's a used pitch. Want to bat freely with our batting depth. We are playing with the same XI. The environment was very positive, the kind of cricket we played. I'm enjoying the role. It adds responsibility to your shoulders.

  • Mar 08, 2023 7:08 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    RCB Playing XI

    Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Poonam Khemnar, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose

  • Mar 08, 2023 7:07 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    GG Playing XI

    Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma(w), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

